Illinois governor vetoes plan requiring overdue bill reporting

Gov. Bruce Rauner has vetoed legislation that the Democratic comptroller says would help the state manage overdue bills.

The Republican governor rejected on Friday a plan pushed by Comptroller Susana Mendoza. It would require state agencies to regularly report the bills they've not yet sent the comptroller for payment.

Mendoza argues it would provide a better picture of current liabilities. The state has a $15 billion backlog of bills because of a two-year budget stalemate between Rauner and Democrats who control the General Assembly that ended in July.

Rauner wrote in a veto message that transparency is a good idea. But he says Mendoza wants "to micromanage executive agencies."

Mendoza spokesman Abdon Pallasch (PA'-lush) says Mendoza will ask lawmakers to override the veto.

