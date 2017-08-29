Illiniwek Forest Preserve to host Tipi Gathering

A group of seven tipis will be on display at Illiniwek Forest Preserve Sept. 29 and 30 for a Tipi Gathering designed to provide a glimpse at the life of the great plains Native American culture.

The free, educational event will feature music, storytelling, drum circles, and dancing. The tipis will also be available for the public to tour.

“We’re inviting everyone to visit Illiniwek for the Gathering” said Mike Peterson, Illiniwek park superintendent. “This is a great way to learn about Native American culture and better understand what it was like living on this land so many years ago.”

Illiniwek Forest Preserve is located at 836 State Ave, Hampton, IL 61256.

