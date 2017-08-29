Illiniwek Forest Preserve to host Tipi Gathering

HAMPTON, Ill. (KWQC) - A group of seven tipis will be on display at Illiniwek Forest Preserve Sept. 29 and 30 for a Tipi Gathering designed to provide a glimpse at the life of the great plains Native American culture.

The free, educational event will feature music, storytelling, drum circles, and dancing. The tipis will also be available for the public to tour.
“We’re inviting everyone to visit Illiniwek for the Gathering” said Mike Peterson, Illiniwek park superintendent. “This is a great way to learn about Native American culture and better understand what it was like living on this land so many years ago.”

Illiniwek Forest Preserve is located at 836 State Ave, Hampton, IL 61256.

Related Information

 Schedule of events

Friday, Sept. 29
Tipis will be available to local school groups between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Drum circles and dancing will also occur during this time frame. Those interested in bringing a school group can contact Park Superintendent, Mike Petersen at 309-203-1404.  
 
Saturday, Sept. 30
Hours: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
10 a.m. - 1 p.m. view tipis and talk to tipi owners, listen to stories
1 p.m. - 3 p.m. drum circles and dancing
3 p.m. - 5 p.m. dinner break
5 p.m. - 7 p.m. drum circles and dancing

