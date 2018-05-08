Illinois American Water to Invest over $1 million in Sterling water main

Illinois American Water will begin installing over 1.1 miles of water main

to upgrade Sterling’s water distribution system. This investment of over $1 million focuses on replacing water main to enhance water service, water pressure, and fire protection.

Over a mile of water main will be upgraded from 6-inch water main to 8-inch water main along 4th Street, from

Dillon Avenue to Avenue L, and on Griswold Avenue, from 4th Street to LeFevre Road.

In addition to the work along 4th street, the company will also be replacing about 200 feet of water main on 2nd

Avenue and Miller Road. The projects should be completed this fall. Customers directly affected by the work will be

notified via letter about the impact and any necessary steps.

Motorists should use caution when driving in the construction area and obey traffic signs, detour routes and flaggers

in the area.