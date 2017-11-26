Illinois Conservation Police write more than 50 tickets for illegal deer hunting

Illinois conservation police issued more than 50 citations and warnings for illegal deer hunting this month.

The Department of Natural Resources says a major focus of the Nov. 8-9 detail was on unlawful feeding of white-tailed deer and hunting in baited areas.

Enforcement in Adams and Pike counties focused on property managed by Barry-based Hadley Creek Outfitters . Conservation police say that 6,400 acres in the two counties was illegally baited for hunting.

Bait included mineral licks and piled or scattered corn. It is illegal to provide bait to attract or lure white-tailed deer for hunting.

A phone message left at Hadley Creek Outfitters was not returned.

Police issued 46 citations and seven written warnings. Other citations involved firearms transport, untagged deer, hunting permits and more