Illinois DNR closes Rock River to boaters in four counties

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is closing Rock River access to boaters in four Illinois counties due to concerns over safety in the flood waters.

DNR officials say that flood levels are high enough to cause dangerous currents, floating and submerged debris, and weakened levees. The levels are also too high for emergency teams to safely respond to calls for help should boaters get into trouble.

The DNR is closing the Rock River in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, and Whiteside Counties. The county sheriff's office for each county has concurred with the DNR's assessment.

To view additional closings caused by the flooding, visit the Illinois DNR website.