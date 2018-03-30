Illinois DOT announces lane closure on Centennial Bridge starting Monday

Due to bridge maintenance, the Illinois Department of Transportation has announced lane closures on the US 67 Centennial Bridge.

The lane closure will be in the southbound drive lane beginning on Monday, April 2 and Tuesday, April 3 at 8 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m.

The lane closure will be in both northbound and southbound lanes intermittently Wednesday, April 4 through Friday, April 6 each day from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Please slow down and use extreme caution while driving through all work zones.