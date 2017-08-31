Illinois DOT hiring winter plow drivers

If you're looking for a temporary job this coming winter, then the Illinois Department of Transportation wants to put you to work.

The IDOT announced that they are now taking applications through September 13 for snow plow drivers this winter. Applicants will be hired for both full-time and on-call work schedules. Veterans are strongly encouraged to apply.

The department says that their "Snowbird" program will require employees to respond quickly to assist with snow-and-ice removal, often in emergency conditions. That includes nights, holidays, and weekends.

Applicants must have a commercial driver's license and submit to a criminal background check. Applicants will be subject to vision testing, drug and alcohol screening, and a physical.

For more information on the position, visit the Illinois Department of Transportation website.