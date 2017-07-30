Illinois Democratic Party foregoing state fair rally in 2017

Democrats aren't planning on having a rally at this year's Illinois State Fair, foregoing a decades-long tradition.

Instead, the state Democratic Party will spotlight an annual fundraising brunch. Steve Brown is the spokesman for House Speaker Michael Madigan, who also is state Democratic chairman. Brown says the party wants the focus "to be on the brunch." He says "if families want to go out and enjoy the fair, we'll have tickets."

Fair organizers set aside two days of each fair for Democrats and Republicans to have speeches and events. The party controlling the governor's office has Governor's Day, which Republicans will have Aug. 16. Democrat's Day is Aug. 17.

Brown says the Illinois Democratic County Chairmen's Association brunch is a better venue for candidates for governor and other offices to speak.

