Illinois General Assembly heads to Springfield for special session

Last week Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner announced he would be calling lawmakers back to Springfield for the second special session of the summer. The session will begin on Wednesday, July 26 and the focus will be education funding.

The state budget that passed in early July had a mandate that the state switch to evidence based school funding.

The General Assembly passed an education funding bill known as Senate Bill 1 (SB1). But, the Governor has already said he is rejecting the bill in its current form.

Governor Rauner disagrees with the money allotted toward funding pensions for Chicago Public Schools.

He said he's planning on using his ammendatory veto powers to make changes to SB1, but, as of July 26, the bill has not reached the Governor's desk.

Tune into Quad Cities Today ahead of the special session to learn how Governor Rauner's potential changes could impact local schools.