Illinois Gov. Rauner dug in and lost. Can he be re-elected?

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner lost an unprecedented battle with the "Springfield insiders" he once campaigned to dethrone when lawmakers approved a budget and $5 billion tax hike over his objections, and without the pro-business reforms the Republican promised.

Now the question is whether the outcome of the more than two-year budget impasse will help or hurt the wealthy former businessman when he seeks a second term in 2018.

Rauner already faced difficult re-election in a place where voters typically elect Democrats to statewide office. Several Democratic contenders who've lined up to oppose him blame Rauner for damage caused by the impasse.

But some political experts say the new budget deal could benefit Rauner, because he can take advantage of the new revenue without being blamed for raising taxes.