Illinois Governor proposed death penalty for murderers and those who kill police

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is asking the Illinois General Assembly to reinstate the death penalty for mass murderers and those who kill law enforcement officers.

The proposal is part of a safety initiative that the Governor unveiled in an amendatory veto of House Bill 1468 which also urges lawmakers to:

* Extend the 72 hour waiting period for delivery of all gun purchases in the state.

* Ban bump stocks and trigger cranks.

* Authorize restraining orders to disarm dangerous individuals.

* Make judges and prosecutors more accountable by making them explain- on the record - why charges are reduced in plea agreements for violent offenders in gun cases.

* Free up local revenue to hire resource officers and mental health workers to help intervene and prevent student violence before it starts.

The governor had this to say in a press release "Gun violence has rocked the nation and our state. This is a responsible, bipartisan approach to the problem that will help ensure the safety and security of our children, our peacekeepers, our families, and our communities in Illinois.”

Governor Rauner’s changes to HB 1468 create a new category of homicide called “death penalty murder.” It would apply to offenders 18 and over that prosecutors charge with killing peace officers or two or more people without lawful justification.