Illinois House fails to override Governor's veto of school funding bill

Illinois House of Representatives called a vote on the floor just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday night to override Governor Rauner's amendatory veto of Senate Bill 1.

The measure failed in the house 63 to 45.

Governor Rauner amendatory vetoed the bill in early August, taking out the funding of Chicago Public School Pensions.

The Senate overrode the amendatory veto two weeks ago.

It is unclear what will happen next with the bill. Meanwhile, Illinois schools have missed two general state aid payments. They were supposed to arrive on August 10th and August 20th.