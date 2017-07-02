Illinois House passes Budget

The Illinois House has approved an income tax increase as part of a plan to end the nation's longest budget standoff.

The House voted 72-45 Sunday on a 32 percent increase in the personal income tax rate. It would go from 3.75 percent to just under 5 percent. It passed with one more vote than necessary to take effect immediately.

Rep Tony McCombie (R) Savanna, Rep. Mike Halpin (D) Rock Island and Rep. Dan Swanson (R) Woodhull all voted no on the tax hike.

Democratic Rep. Greg Harris of Chicago sponsored the measure. He says the increase is necessary to avoid financial catastrophe. Bond-rating houses have threatened to downgrade Illinois' creditworthiness to "junk" status without action.

More than a dozen Republicans voted for the measure. But some argued that lawmakers need more financial restraint.

The House also passed a $36 Billion dollar spending plan 81-34.

The budget bills will head to the senate for approval. If passed there, they will head to the governor's desk for signature.

In a tweet late Saturday night, Governor Rauner says he will veto the tax hike if the bill hits his desk.