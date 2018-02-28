Illinois House passes several gun restriction measures

Gun control legislation was the main topic of discussion in Springfield.

The Illinois House endorsed legislation making it illegal for anyone under 21 to possess an assault-style weapon.

Another measure passed in the House bans "bump stock" acessories that transform rifles into assault-style weapons.

Additionally, the House chamber approved state licensing of firearms dealers which requires those buying assault-style weapons wait through a 72-hour "cooling off" period before taking delivery.

Lastly, the House voted to support a state licensing plan deciding federal licensing isn't sufficient enough. The Senate has OK'd the measure and it goes to the governor.

However, local gun store employees believe this is a knee-jerk reaction to what's happening nationwide.

James Larson, co-owner for JW's Shooting Parlor in Geneseo, feels lawmakers are rushing legislation through without discussing what could work across the state in schools and public buildings.

"We're reacting to each kind of specific situation and trying to close the barn door with the horses left," Larson believes.

Larson believes stronger background reporting could make more of a difference and he has denied customers before.

"We totally have the right and we've exercised it twice," he adds. "Legally they could buy it, but something wasn't right."

Fellow employee licensed gun instructor Michael Weis also says he supports stronger background checks.

Both men feel what lawmakers are ignoring is mental health outreach.

"In the state of Illinois, mental health help has gone down, facilities are closed," Weis says. "Where do you go to get help?"

Larson says in a small community like Geneseo it's easier to reach out to some young adults.

"Too many of our kids are getting lost along the way," he adds. "In big schools and big cities there could be more organized efforts that way."

The business estimates it sells between 2-3 guns a day, with handguns as the most purchased. If more regulations go through, it could hurt local business.

The Senate will soon vote on the passed measures.

