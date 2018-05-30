Illinois House ratifies Equal Rights Amendment

Illinois has become the 37th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.

The measure, which has been bandied about in Illinois since it failed before what was then thought to be a 1982 deadline, has taken on special emphasis as an election-year issue.

Illinois was one of the 15 states not to ratify before the original 1982 deadline. But proponents argue there’s precedent that makes such a deadline moot. The amendment would guarantee legal rights regardless of sex, ending legal distinctions between men and women.

Those opposed argued that passing the amendment would give women unrestricted access to abortion.