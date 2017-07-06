Illinois House schedules budget vote for Thursday afternoon

The Illinois House will vote on overriding Gov. Bruce Rauner's vetoes of budget legislation drawn to end the nation's longest state fiscal crisis since at least the Great Depression.

The Democratic-controlled House scheduled override votes for Thursday afternoon. Successful overrides would put the budget into law.

Rauner, a Republican, implored the General Assembly on Wednesday to sustain his vetoes of a $36 billion spending plan financed with a $5 billion income tax increase.

Rauner says the 32 percent income tax increase "a 2-by-4 smacked across the foreheads of the people of Illinois."

He decried the lack of spending cuts and money-saving reforms he's demanded since 2015.

Credit-rating agencies are watching closely and have threatened to label Illinois debt "junk" without swift resolution.

___

The bills are SB6 , SB9 and SB42 .