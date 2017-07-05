Illinois House set to vote on governor's budget vetoes

A package of legislation aimed at ending a two-year Illinois budget standoff is heading back to the House.



The House convenes Wednesday to consider overriding Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's vetoes of a $36 billion budget fueled by a $5 billion increase in income taxes.



The legislation bounced several times Tuesday. The Senate approved the budget plan and tax increase with a necessary three-fifths majority vote, but Rauner vetoed them three hours later.



The Senate then wasted no time in overriding the vetoes and sending them back to the House for consideration.



Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan announced after the Senate action that the House wouldn't vote on the vetoes that day, but didn't say why.



The House quorum call was answered by only 54 of its 118 members.