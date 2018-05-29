Illinois, Iowa receive historic preservation grants from National Park Service

The U.S. Department of the Interior and the National Park Service (NPS) today announced $48.9 million in historic preservation grants for U.S. states, territories, and partnering nations, and $11.4 million for historic preservation grants to 175 tribal historic preservation offices.

Illinois will be receiving $ 1,203,263 in State Historic Preservation Office Grants, while Iowa will receive $ 884,264.

There are no tribal historic preservation offices in either Illinois or Iowa.