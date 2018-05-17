Illinois Justice Charles E Freeman announces Retirement

Justice Charles E. Freeman, the first African-American to serve on the Illinois Supreme Court and as Chief Justice, has announced he will be retiring effective June 14. Justice Freeman, 84, is the fifth-longest serving justice in Illinois Supreme Court history at 27 years, six months.

Born in Richmond, Virginia, Justice Freeman descended from slaves freed by Quakers before the American Civil War. He earned his Bachelor of Arts from Virginia Union University in 1954 and earned his Juris Doctor from the John Marshall Law School in 1962. In 1990, in a First Judicial District election to fill the Illinois Supreme Court vacancy of Seymour Simon, Freeman defeated Republican Robert Chapman Buckley 62 percent to 38 percent.

Justice Freeman has been praised for upholding defendants' rights and advocating prosecutorial reforms. In People v. McCauley, the police refused an attorney's request to see his client when being interrogated. Freeman wrote in his majority opinion that the "day is long past in Illinois, however, where attorneys must shout legal advice to their clients, held in custody, through the jailhouse door. In this case, we determine that our State constitutional guarantees afforded defendant a greater degree of protection."

Justice Freeman has received numerous honors, including the Freedom Award from the John Marshall Law School, Seymour Simon Justice Award from the Jewish Judges Association, the Earl Burrus Dickerson Award from the Chicago Bar Association, and the Ira B. Platt Award and the Presidential Award from the Cook County Bar Association.

Justice Freeman's bar association memberships include the Cook County Bar Association, the Illinois State Bar Association, and the DuPage County Bar Association. He is a member of the Illinois Judges Association and American Judges Association, as well as the American Judicature Society.

The Supreme Court has constitutional authority to fill interim judicial vacancies and has appointed Appellate Justice P. Scott Neville, Jr. to fill Justice Freeman's seat, effective June 15 through Dec. 7, 2020.

