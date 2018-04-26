Illinois Landmarks names Rock Island and Knox Co. buildings to ‘most endangered’ list

The Rock Island County courthouse and Central Congregational Church in Galesburg are on a list of most endangered historic places in Illinois.

The list is compiled by Landmarks Illinois, a nonprofit who advocates for historic buildings in the state.

Landmarks Illinois named 13 buildings to this year’s list.

According to a PDF, the Rock Island County Courthouse was named to the list because it is in danger of being demolished once the new justice center is complete this fall. The county board has been debating the 120-year-old building’s fate since March 2017.

Landmark Illinois listed its historic significance as being an example of Spanish Renaissance or Roman-style architecture.

Central Congressional Church also made the list.

The Knox County building is said to be endangered because of a need for extensive repairs.

Landmark Illinois said the church’s historic significance includes being listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the site where Galesburg native Carl Sandburg, a writer and poet, celebrated his 75th birthday.

