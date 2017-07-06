Illinois Lottery resumes sales of some tickets

The Illinois Lottery has resumed the sales of certain lottery games following the passing of a state budget on Thursday.

The lottery released this statement from Illinois Lottery Acting Director Greg Smith:

“The Illinois Lottery is pleased to announce that sales of Mega Millions have resumed, and players may purchase tickets at any of the Lottery’s nearly 8,000 retail partners, via our mobile app, or at IllinoisLottery.com. We appreciate the loyalty of our players and retail partners as we continue our mission to fund K-12 education.”

While Mega Millions tickets are going to be available for purchase in the state of Illinois again, officials are still debating on if and when the sale of Powerball tickets will resume.