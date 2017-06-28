Illinois Powerball sales suspended tonight

Powerball ticket sales in Illinois will stop June 28 at 9 p.m. if state lawmakers fail to hammer out a budget before then.

A lack of funding for the 2018 fiscal year will also stop the sale of Mega Millions tickets in Illinois effective Friday at 9:45 p.m.

All Powerball and Mega Millions tickets purchased before their respective cut-off times will still be valid tickets.

The Illinois Lottery advises players not to delay claiming a winning ticket, and says claims of more than $25,000 will be delayed due to the state’s inability to make payments if there is no budget.

Illinois Lottery Acting Director Greg Smith in a released statement said the General Assembly “needs to approve a truly balanced budget that includes Lottery funding in order to ensure all prize payments will occur."

Lawmakers are currently meeting in a special session aimed at passing a budget before the current fiscal year ends on Friday, June 30.

Aside from Powerball and Mega Millions, Smith says no other Illinois Lottery games will be suspended.