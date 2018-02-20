Illinois Primary Election candidates

The General Primary Election in Illinois is coming up on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. For residents who aren't registered to vote, the last day to do that is four weeks from the election, Tuesday, February 20.

While the ballots differ from county to county, there are two statewide races with multiple candidates running, for the offices of governor and for attorney general.

On the Democratic ballot, there are six candidates vying for the their party's nomination for governor; JB Pritzker and his running mate Juliana Stratton, Chris Kennedy and his running mate Ra Joy, Daniel Biss and his running mate Litesa E. Wallace, Bob Daiber and his running mate Jonathan W. Todd, Tio Hardiman and his running mate Patricia Avery, and Robert Marshall and his running mate Dennis Cole.

In addition to the governor's race, the attorney general's race has a number of Democratic candidates, eight to be exact: Pat Quinn, Renato Mariotti, Scott Drury, Nancy Rotering, Kwame Raoul, Jesse Ruiz, Sharon Fairley, and Aaron Goldstein.

On the Republican ticket, there are fewer choices. For the governor's candidacy, the incumbent Governor Bruce Rauner and Lieutenant Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti are only being challenged by Jeanne Ives and her running mate Rich Morthland.

For the position of Illinois Attorney General, Erika Harold and Gary Grasso are the only two running for the Republican nomination.

All other races at the state level only have one candidate or are uncontested. For a complete list, look for a sample ballot on your county clerk's website.