Illinois Prisoner denied clemency after state review

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner and the Illinois Prison Review board have denied clemency to Ryan Bell.

Bell was convicted of criminal sexual assault of a minor in Mercer County and was sentenced to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Bell submitted his claim for clemency on changes to his life while in prison.

The victim, witnesses, officers and others involved in the case were allowed to send in their own request. Several letters in support of denial of clemency were sent in.