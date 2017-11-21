Illinois QC police donate to Mr. Thanksgiving

The Rock Island, Moline and East Moline police benevolent associations raised $6,000 for Mr. Thanksgiving and his annual community dinner. The check was presented at SouthPark Mall on Tuesday afternoon.

While we were there, we asked Mr. Thanksgiving, Bob Vogelbaugh, how people can volunteer to help with this year's dinner. He said they are doing good for the setup, but anyone wishing to help at the dinner just need to show up on Thanksgiving at 3 p.m. The dinner is being served in the Von Maur court at SouthPark and starts at 4 p.m.