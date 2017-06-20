On Thursday, June 15 Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner called lawmakers to return to Springfield for a Special Session.

The session will last ten days, starting Wednesday, June 21.

TV-6 spoke with State Representative from the 71st District, Tony McCombie, ahead of her trip to Springfield.

Rep. McCombie said she's ready to get back to work on a state budget.

"I'm excited to be going back," said Rep. McCombie. "It's unfortunate that we didn't get the job done at the end of the session in May. I'm looking forward to it and very hopeful that we will get something done. Since they will be needing 10 votes from the Republican side and I think it's a good indication that there is going to be strong conversation to get a budget passed."

But Rep. McCombie also told TV-6 for a budget pass, both sides will have to be committed to compromise.

"What has to happen now is true and complete compromise and there has to be conversation," said Rep. McCombie. "There have been several months and years that have gone by now that people, that are making these decisions to bring forth budgets to be able to vote on, haven't been having those conversations. So, conversation has to start and then true compromise. And then not everyone is going to get what they want, but that's going to make for a better budget for the people of Illinois."

The Special Session is set for Wednesday, June 21 through Friday, June 30. The deadline to pass a budget is July 1.

