Illinois Senate approves tax increase to end budget impasse

– State Sen. Neil Anderson (Andalusia): “Today, I voted against a piece of legislation that would permanently increase the income tax for people in this state. It is irresponsible to pass legislation like this without first putting in place real reforms to the way our state operates. The people deserve better.

-State Sen. Daniel Biss: "This budget has support from Democrats and Republicans—it’s far from perfect, but it will open schools in the fall, fund vital social services, pay public sector employees, and put our state within the realm of financial solvency. "

-Speaker Michael J. Madigan: "I’m disappointed that Leader Durkin has chosen not to attend our leaders meeting for the second day in a row. Democrats are committed to working with Republicans to find common ground on the remaining non-budget issues that have long been prioritized by the other side of the aisle, but we can only do so if Republicans are willing to negotiate with us. It is my hope that Leader Durkin will return to the table to discuss the issues that he and Governor Rauner have insisted by considered alongside the state budget.”