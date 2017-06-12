Illinois Senator Tim Bivins to step down after current term

Illinois State Senator Tim Bivins says he is going to hang up his hat. On Monday, June 12, he announced that he has no plans to seek another term after he completes his current term.

The senator from the 45th District says at the end of his current term, he will have served around 11 years in the Illinois State Senate. He says he's making the announcement now to allow enough time for anyone else who may be interested to announce and campaign.

Bivins says he has no immediate plans but says he will continue to work and be involved in his community and church. He says there was no underlying issues in his decision, but it was "time to come home."