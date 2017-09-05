Illinois State Fair attendance up from rain-soaked 2016

Officials say attendance at the Illinois State Fair this year improved by more than 15 percent from the rain-soaked 2016 event.

The State Journal-Register in Springfield reports preliminary estimates released Tuesday show 401,658 people attended the fair between Aug. 10 and Aug. 20, up from 357,410 last year. Revenue from parking and at the gate also improved from last year.

Alabama, Pentatonix and Five Finger Death Punch were among grandstand acts contributing to more than $2 million in revenue from about 59,000 tickets sold.

Fair Manager Kevin Gordon also credited new attractions, lower parking costs and the addition of mid-week admission discounts for the improved results.

Attendance at this year's fair was highest on Saturday, Aug. 12, totaling 55,868. The lowest day for attendance was Thursday, Aug. 17, totaling 25,053.

