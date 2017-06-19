Illinois State Fair naming rights unclear

Attorneys for a private fairgrounds foundation in Illinois are exploring the legal issue of whether the foundation has authority over state fair naming rights.

Illinois Fairgrounds Foundation Chairman John Slayton tells The State Journal-Register the foundation is waiting on an opinion from the governor's legal office as to whether it gets Illinois State Fair naming rights or if it needs approval from the state Legislature.

Discussions with potential sponsors for the fairgrounds are continuing, including for the iconic Coliseum in Springfield that's been closed since October due to safety concerns.

Private foundations fundraising in Iowa and Oklahoma have been cited as potential models for Illinois State Fair naming rights and sponsorships.

