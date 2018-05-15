Illinois State Fair to host inaugural "Corn Dog Kickoff"

Illinois State Fair will host the inaugural "Corn Dog Kickoff" on June 9th at Illinois State Fairgrounds along Central Avenue. This free event will be held from 9 am – 3 pm.

The Illinois Fairgrounds Foundation will be hosting a 5K run and 3K walk in conjunction with the Illinois State Fair Corn Dog Kickoff. The races will begin at 10:00 a.m. from the Shed. Registration is currently underway and costs $25 per race with a free t-shirt for those who sign up before May 23rd. 100% of the proceeds from the race will benefit the Illinois Fairgrounds Foundation. Registration can be done online.

“The purpose of the Corn Dog Kickoff is to introduce the community to the fun that can be had at our state and county fairs. We have a great fair planned for our state’s bicentennial year. With just 60-days until the start of the fair, now is the perfect time to give the community its first taste of this annual summer tradition.” said Illinois State Fair Manager Luke Sailer.

Illinois State Fair Box Office will also be open that day from 9 am – 1 pm. Attendees can purchase tickets to the fair’s Grandstand Summer Concert Series or our exclusive Stage Side pre-concert parties.