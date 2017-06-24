Illinois State Fair to offer mobile ticketing, parking pass

Visitors to this year's Illinois State Fair will be able to buy tickets and parking passes online and have the tickets scanned at the gate on their mobile phone.

State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon announced the changes Friday. He says "technology is allowing the Illinois State Fair to evolve." Gordon says he hopes it's an added convenience for fairgoers.

People who buy tickets online will also have the option to print tickets at home.

The fair is scheduled for Aug. 10 to Aug. 20 at the fairgrounds in Springfield.

www.illinois.gov/statefair