Illinois State Police catch speeding driver twice

The Illinois State Police District 7 posting a cautionary tale to Facebook today. A state trooper pulled over a vehicle for going 104 in a 70 MPH zone, only to find out this wasn’t the driver’s first offence of the day. The same driver was stopped in Joliet earlier for 88 MPH in at 65 MPH zone.

The post said troopers want to share what they see, so you are aware of what is on the roadway with you and your loved ones. They ended the post with stay alert, stay safe, and report those that are putting all of us in danger.