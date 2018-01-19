Illinois State Police look for 2007 black Cadillac CTS involved in hit-and-run

The Illinois State Police are asking the public's help to identify a vehicle involved in a deadly accident. On January 5, 2018, there was a fatal crash near Nashville, Ill., that killed a 93-year-old WWII Air Force veteran. His wife was also in the vehicle and she was seriously injured as well.

The vehicle that crashed into them and then left the scene is described as a 2007 Cadillac CTS. Police say the Cadillac will likely have damage to the rear passenger side and contain silver paint transfer in the damaged area. Witnesses reported that the Cadillac had tinted windows at the time of the crash.

If you have any information about the crash or the whereabouts of the 2007 black Cadillac CTS (photo provided is stock photo and not the actual car), please contact ISP Zone 7 investigations at 618.542.1129.

