Illinois State Police look for suspect of attempted casino robbery

The Illinois State Police says it is investigating an attempted robbery at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Illinois in a press released issued today.

According to the press release, the attempted robbery took place at 6:45 a.m. last Wednesday, November 22nd. A male suspect entered the casino and handed a note to a cashier that read, "Give me all the money."

According to the press release, the suspect got away, but with nothing to show for it.

Police say he was last seen wearing a a gray parka jacket with a hood, blue shirt, gray pants, black skull cap, and dark colored gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ISP at (855) 494-0237. Callers can remain anonymous.

