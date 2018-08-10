Illinois State Police respond to officer-involved shooting in Galesburg

Police say suspects are in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Galesburg.

Officers with the Galesburg Police Department contacted the Illinois State Police to respond to an officer-involved shooting in the 400 block of North Cedar Street.

Police say they attempted to pull a car over for a traffic stop at approximately 3:45 p.m. As an officer was stepping out of the passenger side, police say the suspect vehicle swerved around the squad, hitting the passenger door, resulting in the officer being hit. Shots were fired at that time, however, no one was hit by gunfire. Polie say the suspect vehicle traveled a short distance before crashing into a pole.

Police say suspects have been taken into custody but have not released how many.

One officer was taken to OSF St. Mary's for injuries sustained from the incident but was treated and released.

Illinois State Police District 7 handled a crash that resulted from the incident. ISP Zone 2 Investigations has taken over the officer-involved shooting investigation. Galesburg Police Department handled the arrests of the suspects involved.

This case remains an open and ongoing investigation.