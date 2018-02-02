Illinois State Police urging drivers to be safe ahead of Super Bowl Sunday weekend

The Illinois State Police is warning people that if they drink too much at Super Bowl parties this weekend they may end up having a not-so-super time on the way home.

The agency says that troopers will be out on roving patrols and conducting safety checks throughout the Super Bowl weekend. The troopers will put an emphasis on looking for drivers who are under the influence of alcohol. Last year, state troopers in Illinois made 195 alcohol-related arrests and responded to the scenes of alcohol-related crashes, including two in which people were killed.

State troopers during last year's Super Bowl weekend issued more than 1,700 citations for drunken driving, speeding, distracted driving and seat belt compliance.

