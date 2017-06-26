Illinois State Treasurer outlines Life Insurance Reform Act in QCA

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs was in Moline Monday, calling on Governor Bruce Rauner to sign the Life Insurance Reform Act, which would require life insurance companies to search their records and confirm they are not holding death benefits that should have been paid out to grieving families.

Frerichs says companies would be required to look back seventeen years, to the year 2000, and compare their records with the names on the Death Master File list, to confirm a policyholder is still alive.

In Illinois, unclaimed life insurance benefits are considered unclaimed property, and returning unclaimed property is among the duties of the Illinois State Treasuer.

Frerichs says his office has identified more than $550 million in death benefits in the state, that were not paid to families.