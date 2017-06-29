Illinois State Trooper killed in crash on I-74

An Illinois State Trooper was killed in a crash while on patrol in his squad car.

It happened on June 28, 2017, at approximately 3:10 p.m. According to Ilinois State Police (ISP), the trooper was on patrol on I-74 near Farmer City, west of Champaign, when he was involved in a crash. He sustained serious injuries and at approximately 8:45 p.m. on the same day, he died.

ISP has identified the trooper as Ryan Albin, star number 5718.

“Our hearts are heavy with grief as we mourn the loss of Trooper Albin,” stated ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz. “I extend my deepest sympathy to Trooper Albin’s family, friends, and co-workers. I pray that those who cared for and loved him find the strength they need during this most difficult time. No further words can express the pain and loss we are all feeling.”

Trooper Albin was a canine officer. His canine partner, "Biko," was in the rear of the squad car at the time of the crash. Biko was transported to a local veterinarian's office and appears to have sustained only minor injuries.

Trooper Albin joined the ISP on January 8, 2006. He was assigned to District 6 in Pontiac.