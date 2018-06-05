Illinois State police net 136 pounds of drugs in two traffic stops

Illinois State Police in District 7 based in East Moline arrested two people on drug charges in two separate incidents that netted a total of 136 pounds in illegal drugs.

Troopers say they observed traffic violations and made a traffic stop involving one vehicle around 11:50 a.m. on June, 1, 2018 near Geneseo. After a search of the vehicle, troopers say they found 88 pounds of pot. They arrested 21-year-old Aleksandra Kania of Plainfield, Illinois on charges of marijuana trafficking.

A second vehicle was pulled over around 8:30 p.m. that evening on Interstate 88 near the Sterling/RockFalls exit and troopers found 48 pounds of methamphetamine.

In that case, they arrested 27-year-old Perla N. Perez-Gonzales of El Cajon, California on drug trafficking charges.

