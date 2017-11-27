Illinois Treasurer's Office online auction kicks-off Cyber Monday

Are you looking for that perfect gift for someone this holiday season? The state of Illinois may be able to help you out this year.

Jewelry, gemstones, baseball cards, collectible coins and paper money are among the nearly 450 items worth approximately $66,000 to be auctioned online starting on November 27, known to holiday shoppers as "Cyber Monday," and ending on December 1.

"This is a perfect opportunity to find something rare and unique for that special someone without leaving the comfort of your home," Frerichs said. "If you want a glimpse of the hundreds of items for sale, our preview is underway on our website at www.illinoistreasurer.gov ."

Items include an autographed Ryan Sandberg baseball card, a Frank Thomas 22K gold baseball card with certificate of authenticity, a 1957 one dollar silver certificate "error note," two 1928 twenty dollar gold certificates, a 14K multi-colored diamond necklace and bracelet set, a 14K gold ring with diamond and gemstone accents, an 18K gold ring with emerald stones and Gorham sterling silver flatware. Items have been appraised by an outside vendor.

Auction participants can view items and register by clicking the auction link under the Resource Center (right side of webpage) at www.illinoistreasurer.gov. For questions, call 217.557.8567.

The treasurer's office is the custodian of unclaimed property, including lost bank accounts, insurance policy proceeds, unpaid rebate cards, and safe deposit boxes. Items are surrendered to the treasurer's office after private entities have tried for at least five years to locate the owner.

This is the third unclaimed property auction of 2017.