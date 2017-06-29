State of Crisis: a look at Illinois's budget problems

Our crews are in the capital just days from a deadline for the state to enter its third year with no budget.

KWQC's Mark Stevens learned Thursday that one of the four legislative leaders Senate Republican leader Christine Radogno is stepping down on Saturday. She's been crucial to the negotiable process toward attaining a budget. She was key to working on a grand bargain to solve this budget impasse. However, that deal ended up falling apart.

She told reporters she wanted to leave at a natural break, and the end of the state's fiscal year is the last natural break she sees for a while, which could indicate this session could keep going well past Friday.

House Speaker Michael Madigan said he's going to call a vote on a spending plan Friday, and he says if people stay, a reasonable deal should emerge.

No bills are expected to be called Thursday night, but Senate Republicans are caucusing Thursday night, discussing the latest changes.

Many organizations and agencies in Illinois have been working with bare bones resources, but even just getting by is becoming increasingly difficult. KWQC's James Stratton gave us a closer look now at just how many of our everyday lives will be impacted if no agreement is reached.

It's less than 36 hours until Illinois will head into its third fiscal year without a budget. But what exactly does that mean for programs that rely on the state for funding?

In the past, a stop-gap budget has funded higher education along with K-12 education. The feeling from lawmakers is that they're hoping for a full budget. However, if one isn't passed, the DOT would have to shut down road construction projects throughout the state, including the Savanna-Sabula Bridge, the John Deere Road project, and potentially the I-74 bridge if an appropriations bill or a budget isn't passed to access the I-74 bridge money.

One of the main things affected is education. Both public colleges and local schools have been carefully watching the budget battle for the last two years. Western Illinois University gets 25 percent of its funding from the state, and the president says they had two stop gaps in the past to fund education. But without that or a budget, WIU could have to find out how to survive.

"We're having to act more like private institutions now. And our University, Western Illinois University is poised to do that if we have to. That means we're going to have to do some serious things. We've had cuts, we've had reductions. We've had furloughs, we've had layoffs. It means we would have to do more of that," said WIU President Jack Thomas.

President Thomas was on the house floor today, telling lawmakers how the budget impasse affects WIU. Time will tell if he and the rest of the state get the funding it needs.

Illinois' financial problems started long before current governor Bruce Rauner was sworn-in to office in 2015. But the circumstances worsened when a temporary income tax rate hike from a previous administration expired. Without it, pension costs and other expenses went under-funded.

"We need a booming economy, that is pro growth, pro business, and pro job creation or we won't have the resources to solve any of our other problems," said Rauner.

And the Republican governor has stayed true to his convictions, urging the Democratically-controlled legislature to pass a balanced budget, but he has also demanded reforms, from a minimum four-year property tax freeze to changes in workers' compensation and "more business friendly" labor regulations and liability costs.

KWQC's Gary Metivier spoke with a guest from the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce. Henry Marquard is the Director of Government Affairs with the chamber.

Q: The governor wants more pro-business policies. What does the local business community see as impediments in Illinois laws and regulations?

A: Workers' comp is at the top of our list. We would like for programs and policies to be more streamlined and easier to use.

Q: What has been the impact of the budget crisis when it comes to promoting the Quad Cities to potential economic development?

A: We're proud that we've been able to work with our local government. The lack of a budget creates uncertainty, which is the biggest issue for business. Investments in education workforce, training, and infrastructure have made it difficult to hire.

Q: Has it had an impact on the morale of the community?

A: Absolutely. We've spent a lot of time rehabbing our image because of a lack of budget.

The budget crisis has hurt health care and social service agencies, but perhaps the broadest impact has been Illinois schools.

Public universities have gone without state funding and now risk losing their accreditation. But its elementary and high schools across the state that have also been struggling. First, being under-funded for years, and now, dealing with the unknown.

"Last year we could operate until Halloween. This year we will not make it to Halloween," said East Moline Superintendent Kristin Humphries.

The East Moline superintendent has been outspoken when it comes to resolving the budget crisis and changing the existing school funding formula. KWQC's Gary Metivier spoke with him about the impact on families.

Q: What is the financial condition of East Moline and other school districts you've been working with?

A: We will run out of money by early October. 144 Illinois school districts with less than 90 days cash on hand.

Q: How has the long, drawn-out budget battle impact your hiring, borrowing for projects, and the like?

A: It has been devastating, we have had a hard time hiring new teachers and it costs more money to borrow for projects.

Q: Even with a budget, public schools have funding problems. What would you like to see change?

A: I support school funding reform. State funding should not depend on a child's zip code.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - House Speaker Michael Madigan says he will call a $36.5 billion spending plan for a vote Friday while Democrats and Republicans continue to negotiate tangential issues crucial to a state budget deal with Gov. Bruce Rauner.

The Chicago Democrat reiterated Thursday that revenue to pay for the Democrats' plan would rely on an income-tax hike but no legislation has been filed.

The state has been without an annual budget since 2015 and faces a July 1 deadline for avoiding starting the third one in a row without a plan.

He says talks continue key issues demanded by the Republican governor. They include restrictions on workers' compensation payouts, pension-benefits savings, local government consolidation and a property tax freeze.

Madigan says he will insist Rauner give in on Democrats' demands too - such as signing a school-funding overhaul plan and using a public procurement process to buy managed-care coverage. Madigan says he's met Rauner more than halfway on his requests and it's time for Rauner to give back.

The spending bill is SB6.