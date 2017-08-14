Illinois added to Salmonella outbreak linked to papayas

Illinois has been added to a list of 19 states impacted by a Salmonella outbreak linked to papayas. The Centers for Disease Control says as of Aug. 11, 2017, 141 people have been infected with strains of the disease traced back to papayas imported from Mexico.

The CDC says 32 more people who have gotten sick have been added to the investigation since Aug. 4th, including people in Illinois, Ohio and Texas. Illinois has two confirmed cases and two more reported in Iowa.

The CDC says 45 people have been hospitalized. One death was reported in New York City.

The CDC and the FDA are advising consumers not to eat Marodol papayas from the Carica de Campeche farm in Mexico.