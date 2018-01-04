Illinois announces Smart Street Lighting program for cities

Cities looking to save energy and money have an opportunity to do both, thanks to a new initiative announced by the State of Illinois.

Officials are joining the Smart Street Lighting program. It offers any Illinois unit of local government, qualified under the Illinois joint purchasing program, to upgrade street lights to light emitting diode (LED) fixtures. The idea is to help cities improve efficiencies and enhance connectivity through the Internet. It's a component of the smart state efforts to capitalize on opportunities to modernize the state’s technology infrastructure.

Smart Street Lighting is an emerging area that brings the opportunity for savings in energy and maintenance costs, as well as improved services such as air quality monitoring, traffic management, smart parking, gunshot detection and electric vehicle charging. Municipalities across Illinois have shown a strong interest in exploring the benefits of Smart Street Lighting, including public safety.

Upcoming plans include holding a Smart Street Lighting workshop in early 2018 and forming Municipal Group 1, comprised of the first municipalities to utilize the master contracts.