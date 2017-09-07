Illinois begins transmitting money to schools

Illinois schools will soon be seeing state money. Just after midnight Thursday morning, the state officials began transmitting $541 million in General State Aid to schools around the state. These are the funds that were supposed to go out on August 10 and 20, but were delayed due to the vetoed school funding bill.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza says the next payment of $264 million is scheduled to go out on Friday, September 8, to cover the first September payment due Sunday, Sept. 10. That means a total of $805 million will be going out to schools this week.