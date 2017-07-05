Illinois budget battle impacts major underpass project in Galesburg

Amid the Illinois budget battle, the Illinois Department of Transportation has suspended projects across the state as of July 1st. Among them, one that's been years in the making in Galesburg, the East Main underpass. Some now worry the timeline for the project could be impacted.

The underpass is all about improving traffic flow and public safety on a downtown Galesburg thoroughfare where dozens of trains cross every day. Coordinating this project with the railroad, city, and state makes for a lot of moving pieces, so even small hiccups could lead to setbacks.

"It's frustrating. I hope they work this out soon because they need to get back on the project and get it done," said Steve Bates, owner of Bates Collision Center. His business is right next to the future underpass. With nearly a year left on the project, he's looking forward to it being finished.

"It will be good for us we think and a lot nicer coming downtown," said Bates.

Without a state budget, IDOT does not have the authority to pay contractors. Most of the $20 million pricetag is being covered through state and federal money. The federal dollars also flow through the state.

"It may impact timeline. It was a very difficult timeline already, to begin with. We're trying to coordinate with BNSF, with the railroad, to minimize the amount of time the railroad would be down," said Galesburg Alderman Jeremy Karlin.

It's the third big project to improve traffic flow and public safety around the busy railroads in the city.

"I think about all the people who worked so hard to try to make this thing happen," added Karlin.

Drivers and downtown businesses don't want to have to deal with detours any longer than they already are. Many are hopeful a resolution is right around the corner, saying a prolonged pause on this project and others could be devastating.

"Just one of the many things that we add to the list that the failure to reach a budget in Springfield has affected," added Karlin.

The contractor on the underpass project had been a little ahead of schedule, but with the next big step involving the railroad slated to happen next week, no budget could delay the work.

The House is scheduled to vote Thursday afternoon to override Governor Rauner's veto of the budget package that would end the impasse.