Illinois closing rides similar to Ohio accident

The Illinois Department of Labor has told operators of rides similar to the "Fire Ball" to suspend activity until further notice.

IDOL said there are 12 similar rides currently operating throughout the state. Three "Fire Ball," eight "Freak Out," and one "Extreme" ride.

IDOL's Acting Director Joe Beyer said, "With many festivals and county fairs occurring across the State, including the upcoming Illinois State Fair, we are committed to ensuring the safety of all carnival rides.”