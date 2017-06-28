Illinois colleges could lose accreditation if no state budget is passed

Illinois college students have been feeling the effects of the state's budget crisis since day one.

Funding for map grants has been funded late or not at all, and programs and staff have been cut because schools aren't getting the money they need.

Now colleges face losing their accreditation.

“This is a high stakes game that we're entering into right now,” said Southern Illinois University President Randy Dunn at a press conference in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

As the clock ticks down on an Illinois budget college students futures hang in the balance.

“We’re going to be under heightened scrutiny to see if the public university system here in Illinois can fulfill, can continue to meet, the standards for accreditation,” Dunn said.

The message comes from the higher learning commission who provides federal accreditations to colleges and universities.

“With a federal accreditation, comes the ability to offer federal financial aid.”

Dunn said a loss of accreditation is a slippery slope for the entire state, not just college students.

“Not having access to that money means students do not come to school,” Dunn said. “The benefits that accrue from post-secondary education, in terms of economic development and creating better citizens to help the state's economy is lost.”

College enrollment throughout Illinois has declined since the budget crisis began in July 2015.

“We haven't seen map funding to help access for our most needy students. This has suppressed enrollments all across the state of Illinois for all of our institutions. We've seen a rush to the exit for students to look at enrollments in other states.”

Dunn said funding through the state budget is the only way to assure the future of students and the entire state.

“If you lose accreditation, and there are appeals processes and reviews of course, but at the end of that process, you are really out of business, unless you want to be some sort of unlicensed trade school with a diploma that's of no more value than a piece of paper.”

Wednesday marked the eighth day of the Illinois General Assembly’s special session. Lawmakers have until July 1 to come up with a budget before fiscal year 2018 begins.

