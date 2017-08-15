Illinois gov hesitates to call Virginia violence 'terrorism'

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner is revising his response to a deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia after initially refusing to call it an act of terrorism.

The Republican deemed the attack "horrible behavior" but wouldn't call it terrorism Monday when asked repeatedly by reporters in Chicago. The move prompted criticism from Democrats. Rauner later issued a written statement calling it "absolutely an act of domestic terrorism."

Rauner's spokeswoman wouldn't explain the discrepancy.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the 32-year-old woman's death in Charlottesville, Virginia, meets "the definition of domestic terrorism" in statute. She was killed when a vehicle barreled through a street filled with peaceful counter protesters Saturday.

The Illinois Senate adopted a resolution Sunday asking law enforcement to recognize white nationalists and neo-Nazis as terrorist groups.