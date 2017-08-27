Illinois governor rejects two employment-related measures

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner has vetoed a proposal limiting what employers screening job applicants can ask, including prior wage or salary history.

Rauner rejected the plan Friday, saying he supports the effort but Illinois should follow Massachusetts' lead, which prevents salary inquiries before the job offer, among other things.

Supporters say the proposal would've addressed Illinois' gender wage gap.

Rauner also vetoed a measure increasing penalties for employer wage theft. It was brought by state Sen. Daniel Biss, a Democrat seeking his party's nomination in the 2018 gubernatorial race. Rauner, a Republican, is seeking re-election.

Rauner says there's "little evidence" of a need to make failure to pay wages a felony instead of a misdemeanor.

Biss calls the veto "out of touch."

The legislation is HB2462 and SB1720.